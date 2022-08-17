7,573 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,545,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $538,108.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,064,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,205.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,545,335.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 123,885 shares of company stock worth $2,887,325. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.27.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.00%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

