Boston Partners Has $686,000 Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Boston Partners raised its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in KT were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,028,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

