Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 64.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

