Boston Partners Takes Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of MATW opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $830.65 million, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

