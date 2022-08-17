Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 79 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $333.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.34. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

