Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $515.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens upped their price target on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

