Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 16.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 413,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

