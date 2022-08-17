Boston Partners Acquires 156,322 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 302.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Shares of BNED opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.