Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $206,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,179.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

