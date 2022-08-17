Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.2 %

LOMA stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

