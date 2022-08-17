Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 2,978 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,024,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

