Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 9,903 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

