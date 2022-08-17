Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.3 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.