Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

