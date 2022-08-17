Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Shares Gap Up to $27.41

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.41, but opened at $27.99. Shaw Communications shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 1,157 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Recommended Stories

