Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 1,766 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $132.88 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Piper Sandler Companies



Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

