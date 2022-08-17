Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,999 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Chimerix Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix



Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

