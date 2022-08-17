Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $237,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 13.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,192,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarParts.com stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $492.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.