REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $33.37

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $34.04. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 1,355 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in REGENXBIO by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 128.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 253.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 102,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

