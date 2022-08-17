Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arvinas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

