Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 506 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ALLETE by 2,672.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.