2,708 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

