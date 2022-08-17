Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $244,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sasol during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Up 0.2 %

Sasol Profile

Shares of SSL opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.