25,100 Shares in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $751.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $132,605.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

