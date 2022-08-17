Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.62.
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
