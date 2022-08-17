Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

