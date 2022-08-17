Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 24,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $480,101.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liquidity Services news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 24,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $480,101.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $1,555,917 in the last 90 days. 29.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

