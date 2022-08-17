Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Liquidity Services Price Performance
NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.