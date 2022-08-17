Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,507,511 shares in the company, valued at $144,558,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $28,319,800. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.