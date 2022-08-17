Swiss National Bank Has $16 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Chewy worth $16,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Chewy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Chewy stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,791 shares of company stock worth $10,121,309. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

