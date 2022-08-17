Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $241,000 in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

