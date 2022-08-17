Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $31.01. Embecta shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 3,230 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embecta Trading Down 3.3 %

EMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

