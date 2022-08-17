POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $8.83

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.06. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,475 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock has a market cap of $752.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

