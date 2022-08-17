Gary Yablon Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
