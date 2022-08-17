Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $715.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
