Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

