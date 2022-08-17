Insider Buying: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Buys 18,516 Shares of Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 18,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $291,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $491,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

