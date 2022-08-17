Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $288,403.20 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 60,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $288,403.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,120,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,778,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $598,203.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80.

On Monday, August 1st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91.

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc bought 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.