OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Purchases A$271,900.00 in Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Rating) insider Patricia Cross acquired 100,000 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$271,900.00 ($190,139.86).
OFX Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
OFX Group Company Profile
