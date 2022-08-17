Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Michael J. Salameh Sells 5,892 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.