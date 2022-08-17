Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Purchases $201,740.00 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Rating) Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 36.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

