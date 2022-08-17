Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $239,471.84 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

