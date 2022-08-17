Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,254,599,126.40.

On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACO.X. CSFB reduced their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

