Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,468,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,254,599,126.40.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 500 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$48.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.31.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
