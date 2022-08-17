Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 1,280 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.82, for a total value of C$200,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,270,242.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Rashid Wasti sold 400 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.19, for a total value of C$62,074.00.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$159.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$151.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$151.18. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$128.11 and a twelve month high of C$162.51.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.4999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$198.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

