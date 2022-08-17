Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 129,352 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

