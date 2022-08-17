GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

GUD Stock Down 16.0 %

OTCMKTS:GUDHF opened at 6.04 on Wednesday. GUD has a one year low of 6.04 and a one year high of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of 6.92.

Get GUD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.