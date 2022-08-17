Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

