Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Issued By KeyCorp

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 735,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

