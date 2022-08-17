IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,115,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,953,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $328.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

