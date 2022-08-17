Brokers Issue Forecasts for VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

