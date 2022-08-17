Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Ascend Wellness alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Ascend Wellness Stock Up 8.9 %

About Ascend Wellness

Shares of OTC:AAWH opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Ascend Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.