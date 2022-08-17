Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,071 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $216,474.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,304,411 shares in the company, valued at $162,437,931.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

GEF opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

